3 Men Arrested, 1 Juvenile Apprehended for Robbing Labourers

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Three men were arrested and one juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing five labourers who were going to catch a train from Old Delhi Railway station to return to their native village in Bihar amid the coronavirus-forced lockdown, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Amar (22), a resident of Baljeet Nagar, Sonu (21), a resident of Pandav Nagar and Arjun (21), a resident of Prem Nagar, all near central Delhi, they said.

At around 3 am on Wednesday, the victims who used to work in a factory in Mayapuri, started walking along the railway track to Old Delhi Railway station to catch a train for their native place after they came to know that trains were ferrying stranded workers, a senior police officer said.

The five labourers, all natives of Chhapra district in Bihar, were robbed near a railway crossing in Prem Nagar.

When the robbers were trying to run away, the labourers chased them and caught Amar, the officer said.

Based on information given by Amar, two other accused were nabbed a juvenile apprehended. Mobile phones, cash with purses and documents were recovered from their possession, police said.

The labourers were convinced to stay back and sent back to their accommodations in the national capital, police said.

Except Shramik Special Trains, which are ferrying migrant workers to their native villages, and goods trains, the rail operations is shut since the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The first train to originate from New Delhi, carrying 1,200 migrant workers to Chattarpur in Madhya Pradesh, left on Thursday while the train to Bihar also left on Friday.

