3 Samples Tested for COVID-19 Testing at Nagaland Laboratory

Kohima, May 22 (PTI) Three samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday at the newly inaugurated Bio-Safety Level (BSL)-3 Laboratory at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima, officials said.

Nagaland has so far not reported any case of COVID-19.

Being the first day, a total of three samples collected from Kohima were tested, while results have sent to the Surveillance Cell at the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare (HFW) to be officially announced on Saturday, said Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kesonyu Yhome.

The BSL-3 Laboratory was inaugurated on Thursday. Earlier Nagaland used to send samples for COVID-19 testing to Assam and Manipur.

