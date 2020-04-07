30 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Telangana, Total Active Cases at 308

Hyderabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Thirty fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Monday taking the total number of active cases in the state cumulatively to 308, official said.

According to a media bulletin issued by the state government, 12 people were discharged on Monday and no death was reported.

So far, 11 people have died due to the virus in the state and a total of 45 patients (positive cases) were discharged after treatment, it said.

