30 Hospitals in Maha Earmarked for Coronavirus Treatment

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) As advised by the Centre, the Maharashtra government on Thursday identified 30 hospitals across the state which would treat only coronavirus patients.

There would be 2,305 beds across these hospitals, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

A notification declaring these hospitals as exclusive coronavirus facilities have been issued, he said.

During a video conference with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, prime minister Narendra Modi asked the state government to convert one hospital in every district into a facility for exclusively treating coronavirus cases, he said.

