302 Kg of Poppy Seized in JK's Udhampur

Jammu, May 5 (PTI) Over 300 kg of poppy was seized from a Punjab-bound truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and its was driver arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The truck was intercepted by a police team on a highway in the Jakhani area, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pandey said.

He said the team seized 302 kg of poppy from the vehicle.

Jaswant Singh of Patiala in Punjab was arrested on the spot, Pandey said

A case has been registered at the Udhampur police station.

