371 New Coronavirus Cases Detected in Gujarat; 24 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 21 (PTI) With 371 new coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the overall tally rose to 12,910 on Thursday, health officials said.

During the same period, 24 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 773 in the state, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

She added that as many as 269 persons recovered from the disease and discharged from different hospitals in the state in the same period, taking the number of such people to 5,488.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,910, new cases 371, deaths 773, discharged 5,488, active cases 6649, people tested so far 1,66,152.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)