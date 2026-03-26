The 2026 Legends League Cricket (LLC) enters its decisive phase on 26 March, as the India Tigers take on Konark Suryas Odisha in the first semi-final. The knockout encounter is scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani, with a place in the grand final at stake. Pat Cummins Targets IPL 2026 Second Half Return For SRH Amid Injury Recovery.

The India Tigers have been the standout performers of the tournament, finishing at the top of the table. Their opponents, Konark Suryas Odisha, secured their spot in the final four following a series of resilient performances in the latter stages of the group circuit.

How To Watch India Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha, Legends League Cricket 2026 Semi-Final?

In India, the Sony Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Legends League Cricket 2026. The semi-final will be aired live across their sports channels, providing comprehensive coverage and expert analysis.

For digital audiences, the match will be available for live streaming via the Sony LIV app and website. Fans can also access the game through FanCode, which offers a match-pass system for mobile and desktop viewers. Lalit Modi Calls Sanjiv Goenka ‘Clown’ After LSG Owner Credits Conception of IPL to Jay Shah.

Match Fact

Category Details Fixture India Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha Date Thursday, 26 March 2026 Time 14:30 IST (09:00 GMT) Venue Indira Gandhi International Stadium, Haldwani TV Channel (India) Sony Sports Network Live Stream Sony LIV / FanCode Tournament Phase Semi-Final (Match 13 of 15)

India Tigers vs Konark Suryas Odisha Team News

The Tigers enter the fixture with a formidable batting line-up that has consistently posted high totals throughout the season. Their balanced squad of former international stars makes them the statistical favourites heading into this afternoon’s clash.

Konark Suryas Odisha, however, have built their campaign on a disciplined bowling attack. The side has proven adept at defending modest totals, and their tactical flexibility will be tested against the aggressive approach typically favoured by the Tigers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).