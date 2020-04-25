38 New COVID-19 Cases in West Bengal, Total Count 541

Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) At least 38 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 541, officials said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the contagion remained at 18 in the state, a bulletin released by the West Bengal health department said.

With the 38 new cases, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 423, it said.

Since Friday evening, 947 samples were tested, the health department said, adding that a total of 9,880 samples have been examined in the state so far.

In the last 24 hours, two persons were discharged from hospitals after they recovered from COVID-19, it said.

Till date, 105 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals in the state, the bulletin said.

While the West Bengal government said the number of COVID-19 cases is 541 in the state, the figure put up on the Union health ministry website for West Bengal is 571.

