Mumbai, February 24: iQOO will officially expand its high-performance smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the iQOO 15R. Positioned as a direct competitor to the OnePlus 15R, the device will showcase a refined design philosophy available in Triumph Silver and Dark Knight colourways. The handset will feature a premium build with glass on both the front and back, supported by a sturdy metal frame. It also introduces a robust IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance, ensuring the hardware remains protected under extreme conditions while maintaining a slim profile of 7.9 mm.

The device brings significant internal upgrades, most notably the integration of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset built on a 3 nm fabrication process. This power is complemented by a massive 7,600mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging, addressing the growing demand for extended longevity in the sub-flagship category. To manage thermal output during intensive tasks, iQOO has equipped the phone with a 6.5k IceCore VC cooling system. On the software front, the 15R runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, with a commitment from the manufacturer for four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Price Drop: Here Is How To Grab the Latest Flagship Smartphone for Less.

iQOO 15R Price in India (Leaked)

In terms of market positioning, the iQOO 15R has been priced competitively to undercut its rivals. The base 8 GB + 256 GB variant is priced at INR 45,999, while the 12 GB + 256 GB model retails for INR 47,999. The highest configuration, featuring 12 GB + 512 GB of storage, is available for INR 52,999. These prices are expected to decrease further through bank offers, with potential discounts of approximately INR 2,000 making the entry point effectively INR 43,999 for Indian consumers. Samsung One UI 9 Release Date: Upcoming Android 17-Based OS Testing Leaked, Includes New 'Ask AI' Feature, Says Report.

iQOO 15R Specifications and Features

The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The screen offers a resolution of 1260 x 2750 pixels and a 360 Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 octa-core processor is paired with the Q2 Super Computing Chip to enhance gaming performance. The camera system includes a 50 MP LYT-700V primary sensor and an 8 MP ultrawide lens, while the hardware is rounded off with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and stereo speakers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BeeBoom), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).