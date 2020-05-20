4 Arrested for Lifting Sand from Yamuna River

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly lifting sand from Yamuna river in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Gaurav (23), a resident of Chirag Delhi, Sandeep (37), a resident of Hiranki, Sanjeev (28), a resident of Tajpur Kalan and Binay (20), a resident of Bihar, they said.

"On Monday, police received information about illegal sand mining from the Yamuna area. Police reached the spot and found a JCB machine loading the tractor-trailers with sand. The accused were arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Gaurav Sharma said.

One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from their possession. The police have also seized the JCB machine, two tractor-trailers, one motorcycle and a car.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)