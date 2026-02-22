Jharsuguda, February 22: Five police personnel were killed and three others left in critical condition early Sunday morning after a speeding trailer rammed into their patrol vehicle in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district. The tragic collision occurred near the Jharsuguda Sadar Police Station at dawn while the officers were reportedly on official duty. According to preliminary reports, the police team was traveling in a Mahindra Bolero when a fast-moving trailer, approaching from the opposite direction, collided head-on with the vehicle. The impact was so severe that it left the police SUV completely mangled. Rescue teams and local authorities rushed to the spot shortly after the incident to extricate the victims from the wreckage. Gujarat Road Accident: Car Carrying Ahmedabad Family Returning From Wedding Crashes Into Divider Near Unava on Unjha-Mehsana Highway; 5 Dead, 6 Injured.

Five personnel were pronounced dead on arrival, while the three survivors were moved to the district headquarters hospital with life-threatening injuries. Given their unstable condition, medical officials are closely monitoring their progress. Local police have detained the driver of the trailer and seized the heavy vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation. While overspeeding is suspected to be a primary factor, officials are probing whether poor visibility or mechanical failure contributed to the dawn accident. Valsad Road Accident: 7 Members of Family Killed As Car Collides With Truck Near Kumbhghat in Gujarat (Watch Video).

Trailer Collides with Police Patrol Vehicle in Jharsuguda

VIDEO | Jharsuguda, Odisha: Five police personnel killed, three critically injured in a head-on collision between a speeding trailer and a Bolero vehicle. (Full video available on https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/tgDkyrmDHc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2026

The incident has sent shockwaves through the state’s police department. Further details regarding the identities of the deceased personnel are expected to be released following the notification of their families.

