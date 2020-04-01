4 Who Attended Tablighi Meet Found in Ambala, Hospitalised: Anil Vij

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that four possibly coronavirus infected people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi's Markaz Nizamuddin have been found in Ambala and their samples have been sent for testing."All SPs in Haryana have been told that all those places where they (those who attended Markaz event) could be, be checked. Police did checking in Ambala yesterday and 4 possibly infected people were found. They have been admitted to hospital and their samples sent for test," Vij told reporters here."40 people have been placed under quarantine. Further action will be taken after their report comes," he said.Earlier, 110 people in Tamil Nadu and 43 in Andhra Pradesh who had attended the gathering have tested positive for coronavirus. Six attendees from Telangana have also died due to the deadly virus. Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

