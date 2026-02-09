In a night defined by cultural celebration and star-studded cameos, Lady Gaga stunned audiences on Sunday by joining Bad Bunny during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. The 16-time Grammy winner took the stage at Levi’s Stadium to perform a specialised rendition of her hit "Die With a Smile," marking one of the most talked-about moments of the championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show 2026: Here’s Some Things To Expect and What They Mean.

Lady Gaga Joins Bad Bunny for Surprise Performance During Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Midway through Bad Bunny’s 13-minute set, the stadium erupted as Lady Gaga appeared on a stage designed to resemble a traditional Caribbean wedding celebration. Dressed in a ruffled baby blue gown with red accents, Gaga delivered a reimagined version of "Die With a Smile," her 2024 collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Lady Gaga x Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX – Watch Video

Rather than the original ballad style, the performance featured a distinct Latin flair, backed by a live band that incorporated salsa and mariachi elements. While Mars did not join her, Bad Bunny shared the spotlight during the song, with the two artists performing choreographed Latin dance moves that social media users quickly dubbed the "salsa highlight" of the night.

A Celebration of Heritage

The surprise appearance was part of a larger, elaborate production led by Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, that served as a vibrant tribute to Puerto Rican and Latin American culture. The stage design featured a "casita" (little house), palm trees, and vignettes of island life, including street vendors and domino players. ‘Bad Bunny Day’ Declared in California on February 8 by Governor Gavin Newsom Ahead of Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Gaga’s guest spot was followed by another high-profile appearance from Puerto Rican icon Ricky Martin, who performed "Lo Que Le Paso a Hawaii." The show also featured cameos from Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and Jessica Alba, who were seen dancing within the immersive set pieces.

Bad Bunny Makes History at Grammys 2026 with Album of the Year

The collaboration follows a successful week for both artists. Just seven days prior, Bad Bunny made history at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, where his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first Spanish-language record to win Album of the Year. Grammys 2026 Winners Complete List: Bad Bunny Makes History With Album of the Year As Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Others Shine at Music’s Biggest Night.

Lady Gaga is no stranger to the NFL’s biggest stage, having headlined her own acclaimed halftime show in 2017 and performed a pre-game set in 2025. Her partnership with Bad Bunny on Sunday underscored a long-standing mutual admiration between the two; Gaga notably introduced the rapper during his Saturday Night Live appearance in 2023.

