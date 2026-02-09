Stocks of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (NSE: KALYANKJIL) opened in green today, February 9, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (NSE: KALYANKJIL) were trading at INR 418.25 and rose by INR 38 or 9.99 per cent. Notably, Kalyan Jewellers India Limited (NSE: KALYANKJIL) stocks saw their 52-week high of INR 617.70 on July 24 last year and 52-week low of INR 347.50 on January 27 this year. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, February 9, 2026: HAL, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge Among Shares Likely to Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today, February 9

Kalyan Jewellers stocks opened in green today (Photo Credits: NSE)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)