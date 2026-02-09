Tehran, February 9: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued a defiant message to Washington on Sunday, stating that the United States' military presence in the Middle East would not intimidate the Islamic Republic. Speaking at the National Conference of Foreign Policy, Araghchi emphasized Tehran's resolve to maintain its strategic autonomy and nuclear enrichment program, even in the face of heightened regional tensions and indirect diplomatic negotiations.

Defiance Amid Military Posturing

The Foreign Minister’s remarks followed reports of significant U.S. military movements intended to signal strength during recent diplomatic efforts. Araghchi dismissed these maneuvers as ineffective tools of "bullying" and "domination." "Their military formation in the region won't scare us," Araghchi told the conference. "We are men of diplomacy, but we are men of war too." He further stated that Iran’s strength is rooted in its ability to stand against superpower pressure, asserting that the country would not allow external actors to dictate its domestic policies or defense capabilities. Is US Planning To Attack Iran? Why the Trump Administration Is Increasing Troop Presence in Middle East.

The Shadow of Indirect Negotiations

Araghchi’s comments come on the heels of indirect talks held in Oman between Iranian officials and U.S. representatives, including U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law to Donald Trump. A notable aspect of these talks was the visible involvement of the U.S. military. Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, was present in Oman during the discussions and later accompanied the U.S. delegation to the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Analysts view this military presence as a calculated reminder of American strike capabilities, designed to exert pressure on Tehran during the nuclear dialogue.

Nuclear Sovereignty and "The Power to Say No"

Addressing the ongoing friction over Iran’s nuclear program, Araghchi defended the country's insistence on uranium enrichment. He argued that the right to such technology is a matter of national sovereignty that Iran would not forfeit, regardless of the threat of conflict. "The secret to the Islamic Republic of Iran's power lies in the power to stand against bullying," he noted, adding that Tehran remains committed to its path despite the "war imposed on us" in various forms of economic and political pressure. Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Threatening Up to 25% Tariffs on Countries Doing Business With Iran.

Uncertain Diplomatic Outlook

The recent exchange highlights the fragile state of relations between the two nations. While Donald Trump recently suggested that Iran "looks like they want to make a deal very badly," Araghchi’s rhetoric suggests a more combative stance, prioritizing resistance over immediate concessions. As of now, it remains unclear when or if a second round of talks will take place. The Iranian government continues to face internal pressures, including recent nationwide protests, making the administration's display of external strength a critical component of its current political strategy.

