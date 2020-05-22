40 New Cases of COVID-19 in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): Forty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the total count of cases in the Union Territory (UT) to 1,489.A media bulletin from the administration of UT of Jammu and Kashmir said that "40 new COVID19 cases (33 from Kashmir division and 7 from Jammu division) reported since yesterday."The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory is 1,489 so far.The media bulletin said: "36 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals today. One from Jammu division and 35 from Kashmir division." (ANI)

