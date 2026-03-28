New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States, via video conferencing, to review India's preparedness amid the developing West Asia conflict and reaffirmed the government's commitment towards maintaining stability.

In a post on X, the PM underscored the focus of the Union governemnt towards trade stability, energy security, and strengthening supply chains and safeguarding the interests of the citizens, amid the crisis situation.

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"Chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of states to review the situation in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Reaffirmed our Government's commitment towards maintaining economic and trade stability, ensuring energy security, safeguarding the interests of citizens as well as strengthening industry and supply chains," the PM wrote.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2037587461103378624

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In the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the valuable suggestions shared by all Chief Ministers, noting that these inputs would be instrumental in effectively managing the evolving situation. He emphasised the need for vigilance, preparedness, and coordinated action to address the challenges ahead.

Referring to the ongoing situation in West Asia, the Prime Minister said India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruptions. He highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, an official release said.

He said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions. He stressed that the Government's priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

Emphasising the critical role of States, the Prime Minister noted that effective implementation of decisions takes place at the state level. He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and States, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that responses are swift and well-aligned.

Prime Minister urged States to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering. He highlighted the importance of activating control rooms at the State and District levels and maintaining administrative alertness to prevent disruptions.

The Prime Minister called for a parallel focus on immediate response and long-term preparedness.

He urged States to accelerate efforts in promoting alternative energy sources such as biofuels, solar energy, the GOBARdhan initiative, electric mobility, as well as expanding piped natural gas connections. He also highlighted the importance of enhancing domestic exploration of oil and natural gas, with active cooperation from States.

Prime Minister cautioned against the spread of misinformation and rumours, stating that timely dissemination of accurate and credible information is essential to prevent panic. He also advised vigilance against online fraud and fake agents.

Prime Minister reiterated that addressing the challenge is a shared responsibility and expressed confidence that, working together as "Team India," the nation will successfully overcome the situation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)