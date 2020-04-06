45 Maha COVID-19 Deaths: 78 Pc Had Comorbidities, Says Report

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Primary analysis of the 45 COVID- 19 deaths in Maharashtra till Sunday evening showed that the minimum age of 60 per cent of the deceased was 61 years, and 78 per cent had ailments like diabetes, hypertension among others, state health department officials said.

The analytical report was based on the age, gender and health conditions of the 45 people who died of the infection in the state, they added.

"Sixty per cent of the deceased were 61 or above, while 78 per cent had ailments like diabetes, hypertension and other serious diseases. People with these ailments are most at risk from this infection. We found that 73 per cent of the deceased were male," an official said.

