New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and the Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

The MoU signed during the India-Canada Business Roundtable held in New Delhi is to further strengthen the institutional relationship between the two organisations and increase engagement between the business communities of India and Canada.

According to the press release, "This MoU provides the framework within which the two organizations would collaborate to further strengthen trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the members of both organizations."

Through the MoU, ASSOCHAM and ICCC would also collaborate to increase the engagement between the business communities of both nations and encourage organizations in both nations to explore new avenues of trade and investment.

Through the MoU, both organizations would focus on increasing engagement in terms of exchange of information regarding trade policies, economic laws, investment opportunities, etc., in both India and Canada.

This would include increasing engagement between organisations in terms of joint ventures, production collaboration, etc. This would further encourage organisations in both nations to explore new avenues of trade and investment.

Through the MoU, both organisations would further focus on facilitating trade missions, business delegations, participation in exhibitions, etc. Additionally, ASSOCHAM and ICCC would further collaborate to hold seminars, conferences, workshops, etc.

The MoU was signed in the presence of notable industry leaders and stakeholders from both sides.

The roundtable meeting included a speech from Anil K Agarwal, Past President & Chairman, ASSOCHAM International Council. In addition, the meeting included addresses from Kam Rathee, Chair of the Advisory Board, ICCC, and Prashant Srivastava, President, ICCC. The meeting also included industry perspectives from Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Chairman, ASSOCHAM National Council on Education.

Furthermore, the meeting included a special address from Ed Jager, Trade Commissioner from the High Commission of Canada to India. This was followed by a keynote address from Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business from the Government of Ontario. (ANI)

