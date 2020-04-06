469 People Complete Home Quarantine, 353 Sample Reports Found Negative: Officials  

Ghaziabad, April 6 (PTI) As many as 469 foreign returnees have completed their mandatory 28-day home-quarantine period in Ghaziabad district while 1,492 others are undergoing it with a green "Thanks for Co-operation" poster stuck outside their homes, said an official on Monday.

A total of 1,961 persons had arrived here in the district between February 5 and March 21, District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI, adding 469 of them have completed their home-quarantine period.

The remaining 1,492 persons are still in isolation at their homes, he said.

The DM added that a green colour poster carrying words "Thanks for Co-operation" have been affixed outside of their homes.

Besides this, teams of 30 officials of health and other government departments are interacting thrice a day to all those persons who are still home quarantined and asking 11 questions related to their health.

“Every day, I and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani are am inspecting the temporarily set up isolation wards in the district and taking stock of the sanitization of roads and colonies,” said Pandey.

The Health Department, meanwhile, on Monday received results of 18 samples for coronavirus-infection testing, all of which were found negative, said Ghaziabad Chief medical Officer, Dr N K Gupta.

Apart from this, the first testing report of three suspects who are admitted in isolation ward, too have been reported negative, he added.

Out of the 586 samples, 353 have been reported negative, while reports for 173 other samples are still awaited, he added. PTI CORR

