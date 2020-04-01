5 Identified in Chandigarh Who Attended Tablighi Event in Delhi

Chandigarh [India], April 1 (ANI): Chandigarh Police has identified five people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz last month."Five persons have been identified in the area of Mauli Jagran of Chandigarh who recently attended Tablighi Jamat at Nizamuddin Delhi. They were sent for a medical examination through ambulance," an official release of Chandigarh Police said.Earlier, 110 people in Tamil Nadu and 43 in Andhra Pradesh who had attended the gathering hade tested positive for coronavirus. Six attendees from Telangana have also died due to the deadly virus. Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

