53 Positive Cases from Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 152

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): As many as 32 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Delhi, taking the total tally to 152 on Wednesday."Total COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi rises to 152, including 53 positive cases from Nizamuddin Markaz," a media bulletin said.According to the bulletin, out of the total cases, 51 people have travel history, 29 are contacts history cases and 53 are those who had joined the Nizamuddin Markaz gathering."Six people have been discharged, two died, while one has migrated out of the country. Nineteen people are under investigation," it said.The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 1,637 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)