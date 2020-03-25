6.5 Crore Kannadigas Are with PM, Says Karnataka CM

Bengaluru, Mar 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to the nation on Tuesday to remain indoors is intended to protect the lives of hundreds of people and their families from the "agony of the damage" caused by coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

"There was no alternative before the prime minister other than choosing this method of protecting ourselves from the disease. Keeping in mind, the failure of various nations to tackle the disease, Modiji has thought of this measure," he said in a statement.

"Not only me, even 6.5 crore Kannadigas are with the prime minister and his intentions to protect the people from coronavirus," Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister assured the people of the state that his government would take all measures to maintain supply of essential items.

"Though I know that it is a tough task for anybody to remain indoors, it is need of the hour to protect ourselves from the disease. My only earnest request to the people is don't violate Modiji's diktat and risk your life," he said.

Yediyurappa assured the people that his government would take care of them during this hour of crisis.

The chief minister warned the hoarders and black-marketers not to exploit the situation and predicament of the people, particularly the poor.

