90 More COVID-19 Cases in MP, Tally 2,715, Eight Deaths

Bhopal, May 1 (PTI) With 90 people testing positive since previous night including 29 in Indore, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2,715 on Friday, health officials said.

The death toll due to the virus rose to 145 with eight COVID-19 patients dying during the same period, they added.

Four deaths were reported in Indore, two in Khandwa and one each in Ujjain and Shajapur.

Of total deaths due to the pandemic in the state, Indore, the worst-affected district, accounts for 72.

It has also 1,515 confirmed cases with 29 new COVID- 19 positive persons found since Thursday night.

Eighteen new patients were detected in Bhopal, 15 in Mandsaur, nine in Ujjain, three in Khargone, two each in Jabalpur, Dewas, Harda and Raisen and one each in Dhar, Ratlam, Morena, Shajapur and Gwalior.

Besides, one new district Anuppur was added to the list where two COVID-19 positive cases were found on Friday.

Thus the number of affected districts has gone up to 32 in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal now has 526 coronavirus cases, Ujjain 147, Jabalpur 87, Khargone 73, Raisen 57, Dhar 49, Dewas 26, Mandsaur 24, Ratlam 16, Morena 14, Shajapur 7, Gwalior 5 and Harda 3.

The number of cases in other districts is: Khandwa 46, Hoshangabad 35, Barwani 26, Vidisha 13, Agar Malwa 12, five each in Sagar and Chhindwara, Sheopur four, three each in Alirajpur and Shahdol, two each in Shivpuri, Tikamgarh and Rewa and one each in Betul, Dindori, Burhanpur and Ashok Nagar.

Two patients hail from other states.

Apart from Indore (72) and Bhopal (15), 25 persons have died in Ujjain, seven each in Khargone and Dewas, six in Khandwa, three in Hoshangabad, two each in Mandsaur and Raisen and one each in Jabalpur, Dhar, Shajapur, Agar Malwa, Chhindwara and Ashok Nagar.

The condition of 1,992 patients is stable while that of 54 was serious. 524 people have recovered from coronavirus infection.

The coronavirus figures from MP, thus, are as follows: Total cases 2,715, active cases 2,046, new cases 90, death toll 145, recovered 524, total number of tested people is 44,116.

