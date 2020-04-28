90-year-old Defeats Coronavirus, Woman Negative After 10 Tests

Ahmedabd, Apr 28 (PTI) While pattern of the coronavirus spread and its potential killing power might have baffled experts and policy-makers, a 90-year-old man from Bhavnagar and an elderly woman from Kutch in Gujarat have recovered from the COVID-19 disease after spending weeks in hospitals, a senior official said on Tuesday.

They are among 40 people in the state who were discharged after recovering from COVID-19, taking their total number to 434 so far, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Notably, the nonagenarian was admitted in a hospital in Bhavnagar on April 5 and was on oxygen support.

The case of the woman from Kutch is perhaps more baffling.

"The woman remained hospitalised for nearly 36 days. She tested positive for coronavirus repeatedly for ten times before finally testing negative," Ravi said.

She said two coronavirus positive women gave birth on Tuesday in Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

"Though the babies have tested negative for coronavirus, their mothers will have to take extra care while feeding them," Ravi added.

Another development underlining diabolical nature of coronavirus and power of human immunity was reported from Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

While the biggest city in Gujarat reported 19 deaths due to COVID-19 in a day, its highest tally so far, 29 people have recovered after treatment.

Ahmedabad is the worst-affected city with a higher mortality rate.

Ahmedabad reported 164 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday, taking the total number of cases from the district to 2,543 with 128 deaths.

