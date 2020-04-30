'Adding Salt to Injury': Cong Demands Rollback of Nagaland's COVID-19 Cess on Fuel

Kohima, Apr 30 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday demanded immediate rollback of the Nagaland governments decision to impose COVID-19 cess on diesel and petrol.

In a statement, state Congress president K Therie said the decision is not acceptable in the present circumstances as it will result in the price rise of commodities.

In the present situation where the people have lost business and jobs, development activities halted, industries closed and farming activities affected for those living in urban areas, imposing of extra tax is nothing but adding salt to injury, said Therie.

He said the state government has passed a Rs 21,049- crore budget, which is available.

In addition, the government has received State Disaster Response Management Funds and perhaps money from the PM-CARES fund also, he claimed.

We have also seen that NEC has released grants while the Centre is supplying PPE materials, he said.

Instead of imposing a new cess, the government should concentrate on restructuring the states economy to stimulate economic growth and check price rise, the Congress said.

In a notification dated April 28, the state Finance Department announced that in addition to the existing tax and cess, a COVID-19 cess would be levied at the rate of Rs 5 per litre of Diesel, and Rs 6 per litire of petrol and other motor spirits.

