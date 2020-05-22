Advance Reservation Period of 15 Pairs of Special Trains to Be Increased from 7 to 30 Days

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of the 15 pairs of special trains, which started from May 12, will be increased from 7 days to 30 days, said Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Executive Director (I&P), the Ministry of Railways."There shall be no Tatkal booking on these trains. RAC/Waiting list tickets will be issued in these trains as per extant instructions applicable. However waitlisted passengers will not be allowed to board these trains," Bajpai said.Indian Railways on May 12 resumed partial train operations with 15 pairs of special trains after nearly two months when the services were stopped due to lockdown. (ANI)

