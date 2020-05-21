Ahmedabad's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 9,449 with 233 New Cases

Ahmedabad, May 21 (PTI) The count of coronavirus positive patients in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat went up to 9,449 after 233 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Of the total number of 24 deaths due to the infection reported in Gujarat during this period, as many as 17 died in different hospitals in Ahmedabad city alone, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

The virus has so far claimed 619 in Ahmedabad district, she said.

A total of 269 patients were discharged from hospitals in Gujarat during the day, of whom 200 were from Ahmedabad alone, Ravi said.

