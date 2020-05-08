AIFF Technical Committee Recommends Four Foreign Players in Domestic Leagues from Next Season

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Technical Committee on Friday recommended the implementation of four foreign players for all domestic league matches from 2021 season as per current Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regulations for participation in AFC Club competitions.The new rule will come in effect in Indian Super League (ISL) and I-league games from next season. The current rules allow five foreign players to each side. However, if AFC changes this rule, the changes will be implemented for domestic league matches. The Committee met under the chairmanship of Shyam Thapa met via a video conference.Besides Thapa, all other members including Deputy Chairman Henry Menezes, Prasanta Banerjee, Ganapati Palguna, Pradip Kumar Datta, Ishfaq Ahmed and Sundar Raman, and Abhishek Yadav attended the meeting from their respective residences. AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das was also present.The Committee was also briefed about the postponement of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2020 by the FIFA-Confederations working group, and that the future dates for the tournament haven't yet been finalised.Furthermore, it was also decided that the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman would be a part of all of AIFF-SAI technical discussions for the betterment of Indian Football. (ANI)

