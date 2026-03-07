Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): The official trailer of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' (Dhurandhar 2) dropped today (March 7), offering audiences their first full look at the next chapter of director Aditya Dhar's expanding spy thriller universe.

Running 3 minutes and 25 seconds, the trailer signals a darker and more intense continuation of undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi's mission.

Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who in the sequel is fully embedded in the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

The footage suggests that following the death of gangster Rehman Dakait, played in the first film by Akshaye Khanna, Hamza has risen to power in Lyari, Karachi, emerging as "Lyari ka Badshah."

While the first film focused on Rangi's personal infiltration into a crime network, the sequel shifts toward a broader national security threat. The trailer shows Hamza manoeuvring through the ranks of a terror syndicate in an attempt to dismantle it from within, with Major Iqbal, portrayed by Arjun Rampal, emerging as a central target of the mission.

The trailer also highlights the film's ensemble cast, introducing high-tension confrontations between several key characters.

Sanjay Dutt appears as the tough law enforcement officer SP Chaudhary Aslam, while R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal.

Action dominates the trailer's pacing, with rapid-fire sequences of shootouts, covert meetings, and urban warfare. Much of the montage is set to a remixed version of the track 'Ari Ari' by Bombay Rockers, adding an energetic pulse to the visuals.

The trailer concludes with a dramatic declaration from Ranveer Singh's character, delivering a chilling dialogue that underscores the geopolitical tension at the heart of the story, "Ab Pakistan ka mustakbil, Hindustan tey karega."

Have a look at the trailer:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVklHniDMI1/

Soon after the trailer was released, fans chimed in the comments section and expressed their excitement for the upcoming film.

"Hold on, I am watching peak," one fan wrote.

Another social media user commented, "This is going to be HUGE."

"SOLD , FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW," another user wrote.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will open during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut.

In line with its pan-India ambitions, the spy action film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

'Dhurandhar' was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. (ANI)

