Air India Pledges All Support in Battle Against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Air India on Sunday said that it stands with the nation in the hour of coronavirus crisis. Air India has been pulling out all stops to operate flights to evacuate Indians stranded at Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.Similar rescue flights were operated to bring back Indians stranded in Japan, Milan, and Rome.In a statement, Air India said to have taken every precaution to ensure the safety of its crew and protect their well being for each and every flight they have undertaken to fly to cities affected with COVID-19 with all essential and non-essential measures to arrest the spread of coronavirus among the crew and passengers."In January 2020, guidelines for crew members and operational staff were issued by the Air India Medical wherein a detailed protocol to handle passengers and self-care was formulated. Air India has always ensured that sufficient hand sanitisers, gloves, and masks for the crew as well as for passengers are made available onboard," said the Air India.It further said: "Crew members, who are landing into India from affected cities, are sent on home quarantine and also to designated hospitals for a checkup as part of the protocol. Hazmat suits are also placed in the cockpit for use in aircraft by the crew in the event of any suspect COVID -19 on board.""These thorough safety measures have been providing adequate protection to our crew, who have been discharging their duties in as selfless a way like doctors or nurses, paramedics and other agencies who are out in the field for fellow Indians." (ANI)

