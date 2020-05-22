Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Unnao Rape Survivor's Uncle in Forgery Case

Lucknow, May 22 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to the uncle of Unnao rape survivor, Mahesh Singh in connection with a case of manipulating a court order.

Passing the order, Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav said Singh had already been in jail in the case since November 22, 2018.

The applicant had urged that he did not make or procure any forged order of the court in Unnao in the ‘attempt to murder' case and instead it was co-accused Navin Singh who had applied for the copy of judgment and order, which was subsequently found to be fake.

