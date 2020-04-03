Amid Lockdown, B'luru Startup Launches Online Medical Consultation for Pets

Bengaluru, Apr 3 (PTI) With pets too in need of health care during the coronavirus lockdown, Floap, a city-based startup for all kinds of petcare services under a single platform, has launched their online medical consultation and home visits for them.

The company said in a statement it will also launch online consultation with nutritionists, behaviourists, trainers, groomers and other pet care providers in the near future.

"We also have a community in which pet parents from a similar location can help each other with pet food, medicines, or any timely help required.

Pet parents can get necessary medical advice for their pets by contacting us directly on our helpline numbers 7349061004/5/6 via calls/emails/text," the statement said.

"With the COVID-19 crisis, we have received several queries from pet parents who are having a tough time with medical and general pet related requirements like walks, exercise, vaccinations and wellbeing in general.

This prompted us to launch our online consultation and home visit services," said Shruthi V Nithin, Founder & CEO, Floap.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)