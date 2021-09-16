Waving to fans gathered outside his Jalsa residence used to be megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday morning routine. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Big B stopped the ritual. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Amitabh took a stroll down memory lane and expressed his sadness on not being able to meet his well-wishers. The Activist: Usher, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Julianne Hough's Competition Series Format Changed to One-Time Documentary After Backlash.

"Thank you well wisher .. yes .. when will those Sunday well wishers at Jalsa return," he wrote. Alongside the note, Big B posted an image of himself surrounded by imaginary fans and he was seen embracing them as the human connection has gotten a bit lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deep6: Shoojit Sircar, Ronnie Lahiri's Film To Have World Premiere at 26th Busan International Film Festival.

Check Out Big B's Instagram Post Below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh is busy hosting the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Speaking of films, he will be seen in 'Good Bye', 'Brahmastra', and 'The Intern' remake.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)