Andhra Irrigation Minister Dismisses Reports of Halt in Polavaram Project Works by YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar on Monday dismissed reports claiming that the work on Polavaram Project was stalled after the YSRCP government came to power.The Minister claimed the project was halted by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government during the 2014-2017 period. "Polavaram project works are not held from 2014 to 2017 during the TDP regime. We did not stop Polavaram works. But a section of media is trying to divert the Income Tax department raids on TDP leaders and government officials close to them," Kumar told media. "Our government has saved Rs 250 crore in Polavaram project through reverse tendering," he said. The Minister further lambasted TDP floor leader in the state council, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, for his statement that Chief Minister Reddy is focused on vendetta instead of developing the state."It is better for Ramakrishnudu to get his brain checked up. He was threatening the officials that once they come to power, they will take on them. Yanamala is totally lost and is still dreaming that his party will come to power again," he said. Responding to the suspension of senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, he said: "Our government is not vindictive against Rao. If he is clean, he will easily come out. However, TDP leaders are revealing how Rao was helpful to them in the past."AB Venkateswara Rao was considered the 'Man Friday' of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He was removed as the intelligence chief after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the charge of chief minister on May 30 last year. (ANI)

