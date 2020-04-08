Andhra Pradesh Govt Includes 15 Procedures for Treatment of Suspected, COVID-19 Cases Under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government has included 15 new procedures to treat COVID-19 suspected and confirmed cases under its Dr YSR Aarogyasri scheme, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.Dr K. S. Jawahar Reddy Special Chief Secretary Health has issued a directive in this regard.The proposal to include 15 new procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme to treat the COVID-19 suspected and confirmed positive stable or unstable cases was recommended by the government pulmonologists. The government, after careful examination of the matter, has included the 15 new procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme, the government diretive said.According to the directive, the hospitals should treat the suspected and confirmed positive stable or unstable cases under the said procedures on request made by the local health authorities or under intimation to the local health authorities duly following the safety, precautionary measures while treating such patients. The modifications in the treatment guidelines and packages will be issued periodically.The order said that the Chief Executive Officer of Dr YSR Arogyasri Health Care Trust shall initiate immediate necessary action to add these procedures under Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme and directed to issue necessary instructions/guidelines to the hospitals with regard to clarification of PPEs amount, cost of tests if conducted in Private labs located within the state / outside the state, guidelines on the collection of sample and on the conduct of standalone test with due guidelines. (ANI)

