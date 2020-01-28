Another Nirbhaya Convict Files Curative Petition in SC

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A curative petition was on Tuesday filed by Akshay, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case in the Supreme Court, said Tihar Jail officials.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its order on a petition filed by Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convict -- Mukesh Kumar Singh -- challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Ashok Bhushan heard the arguments in the matter today and will pronounce its order at 10.30 am tomorrow.Four people -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh -- are facing execution on February 1 in the matter.The 23-year-old paramedical student was brutally gang-raped in a moving bus in south Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile.One of the accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail in March 2013 during the trial.Another convict, who was a minor at the time of the crime, was sent to a reform facility and released after three years of the crime. (ANI)

