AP MP Seeks PM's Intervention to Stop Three-capital Plan of Andhra Pradesh CM

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) TDP parliamentarian Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop "in the larger public interest" Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy's moves to have three state capitals and dissolve the Legislative Council.

In a letter to Modi, Kumar said Reddy's decision to have three capitals -- at Amaravati (legislative capitial), Visakhapatnam (executive capital) and Kurnool (judicial capital) -- would bring "undesirable consequences" in the country.

He alleged that the AP government was not allowing the Legislative Council chairman to discharge his constitutional functions and sought for formulation of a national policy on legislative councils.

"In view of the undesirable consequences for the country of the move for multiple capitals by the AP government and issues involved in the matter of dissolution of AP legislative council, I appeal to your good self to have the matters examined in detail and do the needful to prevent the same in the larger public interest," the Rajya Sabha member said in his letter.

Kumar described Reddy's move to have three capitals as "illogical and ill-considered" and said it would lead to serious implications.

He also alleged that the chief minister and the AP government were "insensitive" to the series of silent and peaceful protests being held by the residents of Amaravati region for the past two months against the three-capital plan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)