Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress slammed state revenue minister Karan Singh Verma over his alleged controversial remark related to Ladli Behna beneficiaries, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of threatening and insulting women of the state.

Congress leader Shailendra Patel alleged that the BJP now turned into a party that insults the people and accused its leaders of repeatedly making inappropriate remarks against women.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Drops Physical Verification for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, Extends e-KYC Deadline to March 31.

"Bharatiya Janata Party has now turned into a "Beizzat Janata Party". It disrespects the public. Whether it is Minister Vijay Shah or Kailash Vijayvargiya, Karan Singh Verma has now also joined the line of insulting people. The public votes, and this money (financial aid for Ladli Behnas) is not coming out of anyone's personal pocket. It is the people's money. Have you turned them (women) into slaves? Do you want to make them your party workers by paying them, or turn them into mere machinery to attend programmes? This needs to be clarified. You cannot force anyone," Patel told ANI.

He further added that there were many schemes under which beneficiaries were receiving financial assistance since Independence, but they were never compelled to attend programmes.

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein Offered a 'Tall Swedish Blonde' to Anil Ambani, Epstein Files Reveal.

"This is their (BJP) stubbornness, and there is no place for such conduct in politics. On one hand, they say people are supreme, and on the other hand, they are forcing them and saying that if they (women) do not attend the programme, their names will be struck off (from Ladli Behna's beneficiaries list). So will your high-handedness prevail?" the Congress leader asked.

Notably, while addressing a public gathering in Sehore district on Thursday (February 5), the minister made a controversial remark, and a video of his speech went viral.

"Our government is providing Kisan Samman Nidhi. Did the Congress government provide this? We are providing pensions. There are 894 Ladli Behnas here receiving financial aid of Rs 1500 a month; how many of them come here? One day, I will ask to call all the beneficiaries of Ladli Behnas. If they fail to come, then their names will be struck off the list. I will give a report from here. Did ever women receive money in the Congress rule?" Minister Verma can be heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, amid the escalating political row, Minister Karan Singh Verma on Friday issued a clarification, saying that any beneficiary's name could be removed from the Ladli Behna scheme, adding that his statement was being presented in a distorted manner.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Verma said, "Names of women will never be deducted. The Mohan Yadav government is giving Rs 1500 per month to all beneficiaries and will continue to do so. I said there are over 800 women beneficiaries and invited them to attend the program so they can learn about women-centric schemes and women's empowerment initiatives. We respect them; they are our sisters. None can deduct their names. My statement has been presented in a distorted manner." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)