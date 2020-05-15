Around 1,000 Stranded Kashmiris, Mostly Students, Left for Home in Train from Aligarh

Aligarh/Noida, May 15 (PTI) Around 1,000 people from Kashmir who were stranded in Uttar Pradesh due to the coronavirus lockdown were sent back to their homes in a special train from Aligarh, officials said on Friday.

The people, largely students, were stuck in Aligarh, Gautam Buddh Nagar and another couple of places in western UP and they left in the train Thursday night for Udhampur, the officials said.

"Around 700-800 stranded Kashmiri people from Aligarh, largely students from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), around 150 from Noida and Greater Noida, and some from areas near Aligarh were onboard the train," IAS officer Narendra Bhooshan, UP government's nodal officer for migrants stuck in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, told PTI.

A few days ago, Kashmiri people, including scores of students, stranded in Agra due to the nation-wide lockdown, were sent back to the Valley in buses by the district administration, according to officials.

The coronavirus-induced lockdown, which came into force on March 25, has triggered the movement of thousands of people across the country including the migrant workers and daily wage earners amid restricted outdoor activities.

While lakhs of migrant workers have returned to UP during the pandemic, several from outside stranded in the state also set off on journeys back to their native places, including Jammu and Kashmir.

There are 1,773 cases active in 72 districts of UP. So far, 2,080 patients have been fully treated.

A total of 3,945 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from 75 districts of the state so far, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said in Lucknow.

