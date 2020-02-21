Asian Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik Win Bronze

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik won a bronze medal after winning their respective matches in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.Anshu Malik defeated Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova in the 57kg category while Vinesh Phogat triumphed over Vietnam's Thi Ly Kieu in the 53kg freestyle category.Earlier in the day, grappler Sakshi Malik was assured of a silver medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships as she won her semi-final match.Malik defeated Uzbekistan's Nabira Esenbaeva 5-4 in the 65kg category.Earlier in the day, she defeated Korea's Ohyoung Ha 14-4 in the second round. However, the grappler had to suffer a loss in the first round against Japan's Naomi Ruke in the 65kg category while Sonam Malik lost her 62kg match against Kawai Yukako.On Thursday, Sarita Mor and Pinki clinched a gold medal in their respective weight categories in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships.Sarita Mor triumphed 3-2 over Mongolia's Battsetseg in the finals of the 59kg category while Pinki defeated Mongolia's Dulguun Bolormaa 2-1 in 55kg freestyle final.Nirmala Devi had to settle for a silver medal in the 50kg category after coming up short against Japan's Miho Igarashi.Grappler Divya Kakran became the second Indian woman to win a gold medal at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)