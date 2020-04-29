Assam Chief Secy Asks Officials to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply of Essentials

Tezpur, (Assam), Apr 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state with deputy commissioners and senior police officers, and discussed a host of issues, including uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and home delivery of goods.

Talks were also held on inter-district travel, migrant labourers and law & order related issues, officials said.

The chief secretary directed all the deputy commissioners to plan in advance to avoid any crisis of food items keeping in mind the probability of floods during the monsoon season.

He also asked the DCs to ensure full preparedness at all line departments engaged in pre and post flood management.

Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, said officers are ensuring strict implementation of the lockdown as per directives issued by the Union government, as well as help the people falling under the exempted categories.

