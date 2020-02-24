Assam Governor Calls for Blending Quality Teaching with Research

Guwahati, Feb 24 (PTI) Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi on Monday called for blending quality teaching with research and inculcate a spirit of independent thinking among the teacher and student community.

The governor, also the Chancellor of Gauhati University, congratulated the graduates while presiding over its 28th convocation.

He also reiterated the vision of the New Education Policy towards an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming the nation by providing high quality education to all.

Eminent scientist and former Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof Sudhir Kumar Sopory, in his address emphasised on moving beyond boundaries of academic disciplines and institutions for a broader mental horizon.

Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof Pratap Jyoti Handique, in his address stressed upon the urgent need for universities to design appropriate curriculum, improve industry-academia relations and put healthy effort to create employable human resources.

Eminent litterateur and columnist Arup Kumar Dutta and sculptor Biren Singha were awarded the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) respectively in the convocation.

The governor conferred degrees, including M Phil and PhD to 2,530 students of various disciplines.

