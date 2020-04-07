Assam Police's Final Appeal to Nizamuddin Returnees to Come Forward

Guwahati, Apr 6 (PTI) Assam Police on Monday said it will take strict legal action against people who attended the religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin or visited any COVID-coronavirus- affected country or Indian state, if they do not present themselves in front of health officials by Tuesday morning for COVID-19 checkup.

Issuing an 'Urgent notice', the police said steps will be initiated under the IPC and the Disaster Management Act against the individuals concerned, those who have given them shelter and those who had knowledge of such travel history of someone but did not inform the authorities.

"This is the final appeal to those people, who have come to Assam after being present at the Nizamuddin Markaz or have been to a state or country affected by COVID-19 recently. All such individuals are requested to present themselves at the nearest hospital or PHC by 6 am tomorrow. They may also call on helpline 104 for informing the authorities of their presence and condition," it said.

The police said if such persons deliberately fail to present themselves by the given deadline or inform the authorities, strict legal action will be taken.

Earlier in the day, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said strict action will follow if people attending the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin last month do not come out to check their health parameters by the end of the day.

