Assam Reports 3 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, State's Tally Reaches 157

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 20 (ANI): Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Sarusajai Quarantine Centre in the city, taking the state tally to 157, said Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday."The number of active cases in the state is 110 while 43 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus in Assam stands at four," he added.A total of 1,01,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 39,174 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.There are 58,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,163 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

