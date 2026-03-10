PNN

New Delhi [India], March 10: TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS | Deemed to be University, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi), the academic institution of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), celebrated its 18th Convocation Ceremony on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The ceremony was presided over by Hon'ble Chancellor Dr Vibha Dhawan.

The convocation brought together graduating students, faculty members and distinguished guests to commemorate years of academic commitment and research excellence. The ceremony was also broadcasted live, enabling families and well-wishers to witness the milestone remotely. The event reflected the University's sustained focus on sustainability education and research, and its role in addressing complex environmental and development challenges.

While awarding honorary doctorates to Dr Pema Gyamtsho and Ms Supriya Sahu, Hon'ble Chancellor Dr Vibha Dhawan spoke about the evolving role of sustainability education within a larger research ecosystem and emphasised the importance of aligning academic inquiry with real-world environmental and development priorities. She also highlighted the opportunities presented by the National Education Policy 2020 in strengthening interdisciplinary learning, academic flexibility and the introduction of one-year Master programmes designed to enhance advanced research training.

Dr Pema Gyamtsho, Director General of ICIMOD and Guest of Honour for the ceremony, addressed the gathering and spoke about strengthening climate resilience in fragile ecosystems, regional cooperation and science-led adaptation strategies. Ms Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, who attended as Special Guest, reflected on the critical link between research, policy and implementation in driving sustainable development.

During the ceremony, 24 doctoral scholars were awarded their PhD degrees, and 383 students received their Master's degrees across programmes spanning energy, environment, biotechnology, economics and policy studies, management, sustainable development, climate and allied disciplines. Medals were presented in recognition of outstanding academic performances.

For the students, the ceremony marked not only the completion of an academic milestone but also the beginning of professional pathways dedicated to environmental stewardship, climate resilience and responsible development. Faculty members acknowledged the perseverance and intellectual growth demonstrated by the cohort in a rapidly evolving global context.

Vice Chancellor Prof Suman K Dhar congratulated the graduating cohort and reiterated the University's commitment to interdisciplinary learning, research excellence and real-world engagement in sustainability education. He emphasised that the University's undergraduate and integrated programmes, one- and two-year master's degrees, and doctoral research collectively reflect a comprehensive academic model focused on advancing sustainability education.

As the University enters its twenty seventh year of academic engagement in sustainability education, the 2025 graduating class steps forward with both knowledge and responsibility. In a world facing complex and interconnected ecological and developmental pressures, the role of well-trained, ethically grounded professionals remains critical. The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the University's commitment to advancing research-led solutions and nurturing scholars prepared to translate knowledge into lasting impact.

About TERI School of Advanced Studies

TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS), a Deemed to be University in New Delhi, is recognised for its focus on sustainability education and interdisciplinary research. The University offers undergraduate, one- and two-year master's, and doctoral programmes across thematic areas including biotechnology, climate, data science, energy, environment, policy, renewable energy, law, geoinformatics, management and sustainable development.

With a strong emphasis on climate change, environmental governance and sustainable development, TERI SAS integrates academic rigour with applied research and field engagement to prepare sustainability professionals capable of contributing across research institutions, government, industry and civil society.

