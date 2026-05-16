Astros' Spencer Arrighetti Works 7 1/3 No-hit Innings Vs. Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti had a no-hit bid broken up with one out in the eighth inning Friday night when Texas Rangers rookie Justin Foscue hit a line-drive single to left field.

Arrighetti was pulled after Foscue's base hit. The 26-year-old walked four while throwing 102 pitches — one shy of his career high — and 62 for strikes.

Foscue grounded out in each of his first two at-bats and entered the game batting .182 this season in 11 plate appearances.

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Arrighetti entered the game at 4-1 with a 1.88 ERA through five starts after beginning the season with Triple-A Sugar Land. The longest start of his career was on Aug. 28, 2024, when he struck out 11 over 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Astros led 1-0 on Isaac Paredes’ third-inning solo homer.

Left-hander Bryan King replaced Arrighetti and kept the Rangers off the board in the eighth by getting Joc Pederson to fly out to right field, and then Astros catcher Christian Walker picked off Foscue at first base.

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Astros left fielder Zach Dezenzo kept the no-hit bid alive when he made a diving catch on a line drive by Alejandro Osuna for the second out of the fifth inning.

First baseman Christian Walker took a tough hop on a ground ball off the bat of Brandon Nimmo to start an inning-ending double play in the sixth.

There have been 17 no-hitters in Astros history, with the last coming from Ronel Blanco on April 1, 2024.

The Rangers have been no-hit five times since moving to Texas in 1971, most recently by Corey Kluber of the New York Yankees on May 19, 2021.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 07:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).