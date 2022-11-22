Johannesburg, Nov 22: South Africa's right-arm pace bowler Glenton Stuurman has been ruled out of the upcoming Test tour to Australia after sustaining an injury in the latest round of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) four-day domestic series over the weekend. Playing for Dafabet Warriors, the 30-year-old suffered an abdominal muscle strain against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins at St George's Park in Gqeberha and has been ruled out for six weeks. Momentum Multiply Titans bowler Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Stuurman.Liam Livingstone, England All-Rounder, Pulls Out of BBL Side Melbourne Renegades Due to Increased International Workload

SA Test squad:

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.

South Africa Test Tour to Australia Itinerary: 17-21 December first Test, The Gabba, Brisbane; 26-30 December second Test, MCG, Melbourne; 4-8 January third Test, SCG, Sydney.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).