Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Australia national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team will clash for one final time in the ODI series as they will face-off in the third and final ODI match on August 24. Australia will host South Africa in the third ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. Australia won the T20I series but South Africa came back strong in the ODI series and have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Australia have performed poorly with the bat in hand and on both occasions failed to chase down a total set by South Africa, suffering a collapse. South Africa Beat Australia By 84 Runs in AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025; Lungi Ngidi's Sensational Five-Wicket Haul Helps Proteas Go 2-0 Up, Win Series.

The hero for South Africa in the first ODI was Keshav Maharaj, who trapped Australia in his spin web. In the second ODI, it was Lungi Ngidi who shined with the ball, scalping a five-wicket haul. Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis were the lone fighters for Australia with the bat and they have to put in a collective performance with the bat. Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke has been amid runs for South Africa and they will be confident to secure a white-wash. Meanwhile, Australia are experimenting with their batting and they will have to step up to change things in the last ODI.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025 Details

Match AUS vs SA 3rd ODI Date Sunday, August 24 Time 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports Network (live telecast), JioHotstar (live streaming)

When is Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 3rd ODI 2025 will be played on Sunday, August 24, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. The AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 is set to start at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Adam Zampa Joins Shane Warne in Elite List, Becomes Fourth Australian Spinner To Take 50 Wickets on Home Soil During AUS vs SA 2nd ODI 2025.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2025?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner in India for the Australia vs South Africa 2025 ODI series. Fans in India will find viewing options for the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. For the AUS vs SA 2025 ODI series online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2025?

Star Sports Network has the streaming rights to the Australia vs South Africa 2025 ODI series. Fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. But for that, fans would require a subscription. South Africa are likely to clean sweep the series.

