Ayurvedic Medicine Trial on COVID-19 Patients Begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 11 (ANI): The trial of AYUSH 64 medicine to treat COVID-19 patients have begun at Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Chandigarh.Talking to ANI, Dean, Academics, of the college Sumit Srivastava said: "We are following the guidelines issued by the AYUSH Ministry. We have started the trial of AYUSH 64 medicine on the patients with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic."A total of 30 patients have already been shifted to this Ayurvedic College and Hospital. 20 more patients are scheduled to be shifted to the hospital today."All patients have signed a full consent form for our procedures. If some of them need allopathic medicines, we are providing them. The results will start showing in 7-8 days. Three days have already passed. So we will be able to see the results in a few days," he added.All the patients have been shifted here from the city's GMCH-16, GMCH-32 and PGIMER. (ANI)

